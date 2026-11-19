President Donald Trump says he has pardoned Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose.

“I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND,” the president wrote on social media.

It's unclear exactly when or how Trump may have issued a pardon.

Rose was convicted of filing false income tax returns and was sentenced in 1990 to five months in federal prison. However, that's not what got him banned from baseball.

Rose, who holds multiple MLB records, was banned by the MLB in 1989 after having lied about gambling on the game. That got him placed on a permanent ineligibility list for the Hall of Fame and from holding any job in in the MLB as punishment.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred reinstated Rose in May 2025, saying permanent bans end upon the death of the individual. Rose died in September 2024. That means he's now eligible for MLB's Hall of Fame. The Associated Press reports the earliest Rose could be inducted would be 2028.

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