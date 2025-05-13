Pete Rose reinstated by Major League Baseball

Pete Rose is now eligible for acceptance into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.

Rose, who holds multiple MLB records, was banned by the MLB in 1989 after having lied about gambling on the game. That got him placed on a permanent ineligibility list for the Hall of Fame and from holding any job in in the MLB as punishment.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday said permanent bans end upon the death of the individual, and Rose died last September. He says ineligibility is meant to protect the integrity of the game and with Rose's death there's no longer a threat.

"Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game," Manfred wrote. "Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve. Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list."

That means sports writers will now be able to put Cincinnati's "Hit King" on the Hall of Fame ballot.

"Pete is one of the greatest players in baseball history, and Reds Country will continue to celebrate him as we always have," reads a statement from Bob Castellini, principal owner and managing partner of the Cincinnati Reds. "We are especially happy for the Rose family to receive this news and what this decision could mean for them and all of Pete’s fans."

Tuesday's news came a day before the Reds' plans to honor Rose during a home game against the Chicago White Sox.

Pete Rose's legacy

Rose, dubbed “Charlie Hustle” for running to first base on walks, played in four World Series in the 1970s as part of the Reds’ Big Red Machine — in 1970, 1972, 1975 and 1976. In five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (1979-83) he played in two more World Series in 1980 and 1983.

After starting the 1984 season with the old Montreal Expos, Rose was traded to his hometown club on Aug. 16, 1984, to become Reds player-manager. In his second stint in Cincinnati, he broke Ty Cobb’s all-time hit record with a single to left field on Sept. 11, 1985, and retired as a player in 1986 with 4,256 hits.

He also holds the Major League Baseball record for playing the most games (3,562), plate appearances (15,890) and at-bats (14,053). Rose also holds the Reds’ record for games played (2,722), plate appearances (12,344), runs (1,741), hits (3,358), singles (2,490), doubles (601) and walks (1,210).

Rose was a National League All-Star 17 times at six different positions: first, second and third base, and left, center and right fields.

— additional reporting by John Kiesewetter

