There's some unexpected fungi growing in Davidson Woods, much to the delight of visitors, young and young-at-heart. The Big Sky Trail at MetroParks of Butler County's newest preserve is sprinkled with more than half a dozen oversized wood carvings, including various mushrooms, benches, a bird's nest, and more.

"They used the term 'whimsy,' " explains Senior Park Manager Graig Hoffman who collaborated on the project with Maintenance Technician Kelly Praechter at the request of MetroParks' leadership.

"They left it really open, which was nice. Where the trail is, they had to remove some hazard trees, and when we saw that, we're like, 'oh, we can actually repurpose this and put those in the park,' " Praechter adds.

The pair carved all the objects themselves using chainsaws and some special grinding bits. They say they used their imaginations to sketch out ideas and didn't follow any kind of pattern or instructions.

"We were kind of learning as we went, too," Praechter tells WVXU. "But when you looked at the piece of wood, that's just what it looked like already, and so you just bring it out a little further."

Tana Weingartner / WVXU Some of the mushrooms are taller than many visitors. This one is 6 feet tall, or more.

Both say they'd dabbled in this type of wood carving in the past, but never at this scale.

"We like creating stuff and making stuff and I like the repurposing of materials" Hoffman says. "When I see materials that could be something someday, I can't help but want to use them to make something cool out of them that somebody would appreciate."

The response has been phenomenal, according to Katie Ely-Wood, MetroParks communications manager.

"I think the two most surprising things about Davidson we hear from the public have been how amazing the park is generally with the beautiful view of the overlook, but the second thing we hear is, 'Oh my gosh, these carvings are so amazing! Who did them? We love them and we think they add so much to the park.' A few people have actually asked 'Who is your contractor? Can I hire these folks to do something at my own property,' " she said. "I'm always really happy to respond to them and say our really talented staff members actually were the ones that brought these things to life. We didn't hire anybody."

How long does it take to carve a larger-than-life mushroom?

"I think I was pumping out two in a day," Praechter estimates. "Yeah, two in a day is probably the right number with the bits we have," Hoffman agrees.

"Everything is dramatically oversized to give a different perspective," Praechter continues. "Nothing was painted. We tried to keep everything organic colors. The good thing about it, too, is everything's wood, so it's going to, at some point, return to nature, which is something else we really wanted. We didn't want to introduce plastics or anything that would last longer than us."

Almost all of the wood — white oak, red oak and walnut to name a few — came from Davidson Woods itself in the form of fallen trees or hazard trees that were cleared in the construction process. A few pieces were scavenged from other MetroParks locations. A handful of used telephone polls from Butler Rural Electric Cooperative were also recycled to create a decorative entryway to the trail.

There are still a few more pieces yet to be installed, including a snail and maybe a few acorns.

1 of 4 — Graig Hoffman Mushrooms in Progress.png Mushroom carvings in progress. Graig Hoffman / MetroParks of Butler County 2 of 4 — Graig Hoffman Acorns in Progress.png Acorn carvings in progress. A bird's nest and egg can be seen in the background. Graig Hoffman / MetroParks of Butler County 3 of 4 — Kelly Praechter Frog in Progress.jpg A frog on a bench, both in progress. Kelly Praechter / MetroParks of Butler County 4 of 4 — Graig Hoffman Pole in Progress.png Old telephone polls have been recycled into tall carvings that frame the trail's entry. Graig Hoffman / MetroParks of Butler County

The 168-acre property located in Hanover Township between Oxford and Hamilton opened to the public on October 22. It has three trails, including one that's ADA-accessible, and access to Four Mile Creek, along with old-growth forest, and a 10-story bluff overlooking the creek.

Ely-Wood says visitor numbers in October alone were astonishing. About 4,500 unique visitors made more than 5,000 visits. The numbers for November haven't been compiled yet, but she expects they'll be even higher as people come out to see how the property has evolved.

"I think it holds a really unique place in the public zeitgeist of Butler County. A lot of people were visiting this property in the '70s and '80s, going to parties there or visiting the creek. I've heard a lot of stories of people getting married out at Davidson," she recalls.

MetroParks acquired the property in 2007 but only began developing plans to open it to the public a few years ago. It was previously owned by Hueston Farms, which is run by a descendant of Matthew Hueston, to whom the land was deeded in 1809. You may recognize the Hueston name from the nearby state park, Hueston Woods.

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