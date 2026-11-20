The Cincinnati Zoo and people around the world remain in mourning for a nearly 10-year-old Nile hippo whose fight to live after premature birth inspired millions.

The zoo Friday announced necropsy results for Fiona the hippo, who died Thursday after being unable to pass a knit hat she ate that was accidentally tossed into her habitat nearly two weeks ago.

In a video, Director of Animal Health Mike Wenninger, DVM, says a team of specialists were unable to locate the hat using ultrasound Thursday.

"Both oral and colonoscopy, so both upside and downside endoscopy to nine feet couldn't reach anything. The upper GI endoscopy couldn't even reach out of her large circulated Stomach, so we provided supportive care in hopes that we could help it pass through," Wenninger said. "Unfortunately, she didn't make it through the procedure. She died during recovery."

A postmortem exam determined the hat was lodged halfway through Fiona's small intestines — about 25 feet beyond her stomach and 50 feet from the end. Wenninger says both distances were beyond the reach of a scope.

"Given her anatomy and the attachments from her intestinal tract to body wall, there's no way to get in there with specialized endoscopes. Laparoscopic surgery wasn't possible given the location, and a laparotomy — so open incision — in a hippo that size with an incision that long would have been a death sentence for her," he added. "The only option we had was supportive care, and unfortunately, it wasn't enough for her."

The zoo says its three other hippos — Fiona's mom, Bibi; half-brother, Fritz; and a male named Tucker — are all eating and behaving normally. The zoo's director of animal care says it's difficult to know how the animals may be feeling.

Staff, keepers, support team members and volunteers are shaken by Fiona's death, and the zoo still isn't providing interviews. Hippo Cove will be closed through the weekend, the zoo says, to give the animal care team the space they need. The zoo remains open.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden / Provided Landmarks around Cincinnati lit up purple Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 in honor of Fiona the hippo.

“We have received so much love from our community and beyond,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike in a statement. “We were touched when we saw stadiums, bridges, and buildings lit in purple last night. The support that we’re feeling from all over the world reminds me of the time when everyone pulled together to root for her to survive. She did, and she gave us almost a decade of smiles.”

Visitors created an impromptu memorial outside the zoo entrance, leaving flowers, cards, drawings and even one of Fiona's favorite treats, a watermelon.

A fund has been set up to accept memorial donations that will be used to care for other animals at the zoo.

Fiona the hippo captured the world's attention in January 2017 when she was born six weeks premature at 29 pounds. Most baby hippos weigh between 55 and 120 pounds at birth. Animal lovers around the world were transfixed by the effort to keep her alive.

A team of medical professionals from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center worked with zookeepers to place an IV line and help keep Fiona alive.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was among many offering condolences, noting he and his family were among those who had visited her over the years.

"I think whenever you see an animal that captivates the public, it’s a good thing because that’s one of the reasons we have zoos, is to educate people and to learn more about different animals. And so, even in death, Fiona continues to teach people," he said.

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