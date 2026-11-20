Cincinnati's beloved hippo Fiona has died.

“We are in shock at the moment,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.”

The zoo made the announcement Thursday. Fiona died after ingesting a toddler's hat that accidentally fell into her enclosure.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the extraordinary efforts the zoo took to try and save her.

Then, Ohio Senate Republicans rush to pass a new bill to mandate a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion before newly elected Democrats take office in January.

Plus, a progressive shakeup in the Cincinnati Democratic Committee.

Guests:



Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Johnathon O'Halloran, reporter, Local 12 News

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Ben Thorp, government reporter, WFYI

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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