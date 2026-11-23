The Cincinnati Opera picked up some major hardware at the 2026 International Opera Awards. The nation's second oldest opera company won the top prize in the Equal Opportunities and Impact category for its Black Opera Project.

"The Black Opera Project was born from conversations with Black artists who told us that the stories they longed to tell had not yet been written. This award belongs to them, and to the incredible artists and artisans who are bringing these new operas to life," says Evans Mirageas, artistic director for the Cincinnati Opera. "It also belongs to the Greater Cincinnati community who enthusiastically embraced the first opera created through The Black Opera Project, Lalovavi, last summer."

The awards were handed out Nov. 21 in Vienna, Austria.

Other finalists included companies from Chile, United Kingdom (2), Germany and Spain.

Announced in 2024, The Black Opera Project is commissioning three original, full-length operas that celebrate the richness of the Black American experience. Each is written, composed, created, and presented by Black artists.

The idea came from conversations following a 2019 production of Porgy and Bess. Artistic Advisor and Bass Morris Robinson told WVXU earlier this year about how his son's school field trip to see that show got him thinking.

“Part of me was embarrassed because in the first 10 minutes of that opera, there's gambling, drug abuse, alcoholism, violence and a murder," he recalled. "And I'm thinking, we've got these young, impressionable minds coming to the opera, to see his dad, and this is what they're going to see? I didn't want that to be what they walked away thinking opera was all about.”

Robinson wanted to see something new and uplifting that could take the world by storm in much the same manner as the movie Black Panther was doing in the theaters at that time.

"There were plenty of operas about Civil Rights and the murder of young Black children and slavery and all the trauma of African American life, but no one had explored the creativity and joy, and so we gathered and dreamed it up," Mirageas said.

The first of the three, Lalovavi, debuted this summer. It's an Afrofuturist adventure in the city formerly known as Atlanta. The music was written by Kevin Day with libretto by Tifara Brown.

The second opera is slated to make its world premier in June 2027. John Lewis: Good Trouble is inspired by the life of the Civil Rights leader and icon, with music by Maria Thompson Corley and libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover.

The third opera, Good Bones, will debut in Summer 2028 with music and libretto by Pulitzer Prize winners Michael Abels and James Ijames. The opera is based on Ijames' play telling the tale of a young couple renovating a historic home, and all the ups and downs that come with it.

The Black Opera Project represents an approximately $6 million investment, including funding from the Mellon Foundation, which Mirageas says fostered the initial idea from creating one opera into commissioning three.

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