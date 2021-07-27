-
Classical music WGUC-FM will broadcast the Cincinnati Opera season premiere, Opera in the Park, live from Summit Park at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11.No free…
The Cincinnati Opera recently held auditions for its 2021 Summer Festival Chorus. In any typical year, the event would bring dozens of singers to Music…
With the Cincinnati Opera on an "extended intermission" due to COVID-19, WGUC-FM will rebroadcast "specially chosen" past productions on Sunday nights…
Tracy Wilson has seen tremendous changes in Cincinnati’s arts community and the neighborhood surrounding Music Hall in her 35 years with the Cincinnati…
Anne Arenstein welcomes Sheila Williams, a Northern Kentucky-based author and librettist. She talks about her latest novel, The Secret Women, and the…
The show must go on! With the coronavirus canceling the Cincinnati Opera's 100th anniversary season, opera fans can enjoy some of the company's greatest…
The opera Blind Injustice premieres at Cincinnati Music Hall this month. The opera tells the true stories of six individuals who were tried, convicted,…
Netflix is debuting Juanita, a new film based on Northern Kentucky author Sheila Williams' novel, Dancing on the Edge of the Roof, on March 8. The author…
The news that Dave Davis has suddenly passed has saddened the Cincinnati music community. But, the music will go on, and this week there are shows by…
A new production at the Cincinnati Opera explores the transgender experience and invites the public to join a series of panel discussions. In the…