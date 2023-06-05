© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
Cincinnati Edition

With 'The Knock,' Cincinnati Opera explores the struggles of military families

Published June 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Daria Petrilli - Licensee Chiara Roilo
/

The Cincinnati Opera's 2023 Summer Festival starts this month, and the season includes the world stage premiere of a new opera called The Knock.

The title refers to the knock on the door of a military family's home when the family receives the painful news that a loved one has died. The opera delves into the bravery and sacrifices of those on the home front.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the story behind the production.

Guests:

  • Deborah Brevoort, playwright and librettist for The Knock
  • Aleksandra Vrebalov, composer for The Knock
  • Evans Mirageas, Harry T. Wilks artistic director, Cincinnati Opera

More information about the opera is available online.

Cincinnati Opera is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCincinnati Operamilitary
Stay Connected