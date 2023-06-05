With 'The Knock,' Cincinnati Opera explores the struggles of military families

The Cincinnati Opera's 2023 Summer Festival starts this month, and the season includes the world stage premiere of a new opera called The Knock.

The title refers to the knock on the door of a military family's home when the family receives the painful news that a loved one has died. The opera delves into the bravery and sacrifices of those on the home front.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the story behind the production.

Guests:



Deborah Brevoort, playwright and librettist for The Knock



Aleksandra Vrebalov, composer for The Knock



Evans Mirageas, Harry T. Wilks artistic director, Cincinnati Opera

More information about the opera is available online.

Cincinnati Opera is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: