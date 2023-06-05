With 'The Knock,' Cincinnati Opera explores the struggles of military families
The Cincinnati Opera's 2023 Summer Festival starts this month, and the season includes the world stage premiere of a new opera called The Knock.
The title refers to the knock on the door of a military family's home when the family receives the painful news that a loved one has died. The opera delves into the bravery and sacrifices of those on the home front.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the story behind the production.
Guests:
- Deborah Brevoort, playwright and librettist for The Knock
- Aleksandra Vrebalov, composer for The Knock
- Evans Mirageas, Harry T. Wilks artistic director, Cincinnati Opera
