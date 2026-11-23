The University of Cincinnati has entered into an agreement that would allow it to sell excess power from its uptown utility plants to the regional electric grid.

UC's two power plants produce 47 megawatts of electricity, enough to power all of the school's uptown campus functions and its hospitals — and sometimes, more than that.

Under a new agreement approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio this month, the university could put excess energy on the regional grid and receive compensation. Under the agreement, Duke Energy would measure the amount of energy UC puts on the grid and report it to PJM. That's the regional administrator for the power grid covering 13 states, including all of Ohio, most of Kentucky and a portion of Indiana. PJM could then compensate the university for the energy.

"The university maintains that its ability to export electricity to the PJM market would provide financial and grid reliability benefits during emergencies," PUCO's decision reads. "As evidence, Applicant points to Winter Storm Elliot in December of 2022. At that time, the University could have exported about 22 MW but would not have received compensation for those exports because Duke would not have reported them to PJM."

In return for the ability to sell to PJM, UC agrees to limit electricity it might draw from the grid during emergencies.

Duke and the Ohio Consumers' Council (OCC) initially objected to a portion of UC's proposal that would have exempted the university from much of the cost of transmitting the energy. The OCC said that arrangement would unfairly shift energy transmission costs onto residential consumers. UC later filed a stipulation with PUCO dropping that request, after which Duke signed onto the deal and PUCO approved it.

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