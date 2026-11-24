Cincinnati is considering changes to its zoning code to permit solar energy systems and reduce barriers for property owners installing renewable power.

The Cincinnati Planning Commission voted to approve the new rules last Friday. City Council is expected to vote in December.

City Planner Maria Dienger says current zoning code doesn’t address residential solar. Officials developed the new rules with input from professionals and the public.

“We asked about barriers to installing solar, where solar should go on a lot,” Dienger said. “What height and screening requirements should we consider, as well as if there was any desire for solar canopy size limits."

New sections will be added to the zoning code outlining explicit permissions and development regulations for solar energy. Solar panels would be allowed on most locations on a property, including residential roofs, with some limits on height.

“For ground-mounted solar, structures will be allowed in the rear yard of all uses, but also in the side yard of non-residential uses,” Dienger said. “Solar canopies will be allowed anywhere surface parking is allowed, except in the front yard of a residential district."

Officials say the goal is to make it easier for people to add solar panels to their homes and businesses. That supports the Green Cincinnati Plan goal for the city to obtain 40% of its electricity load from clean energy sources by 2030.

Updating the zoning code would also help the city reach a higher level of certification from SolSmart, a federally funded national program that offers technical assistance to local governments that encourage solar energy growth.

“Ultimately, these changes should help grow the local solar market,” Dienger said. “An independent study has shown cities that are SolSmart designated, compared to non-designated cities, have increased in solar installations and capacity by as much as 17% and 19%."

The city published fact sheets and a solar permitting checklist to make regulations and processes more transparent.

A public hearing on the proposed changes is scheduled for City Council's Housing and Growth Committee on on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. If the measure passes out of committee, it would likely go up for a final vote at the City Council meeting on Dec. 9.

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