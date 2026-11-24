Affordability was a major topic leading up to the mid-term elections this year, and it may still be on the minds of Americans as they shop for the holidays.

While chain and big box stores may advertise low prices, Ashley Wilson with 3CDC says small businesses can still compete.

“I think it’s just understanding the market, understanding what people want to see, understanding what kind of gifts they can create for people,” she says. “It doesn’t always have to be a big, grandiose gift. It can be something small, it can be small trinkets. It’s being intentional about what you have in your shop.”

Wilson says 3CDC is offering special holiday programming at Washington Park, Fountain Square and the Elm Street Plaza to draw shoppers to Downtown and Over-the-Rhine.

The community engagement and operations manager of the Over-the-Rhine Chamber says small merchants can take advantage of events like Black Friday to draw customers.

Faith Goetz-Isaacs says there’s more they can do make their businesses attractive.

“So much of affordability can also be relationships,” she says. “My great-grandfather was a Weidemann’s master brewer, and Tim’s Picks on Main knows that whenever they get something really cool (from) Weidemann’s [they] reach out to my wife and I and let us know that they’ve got something.”

Goetz-Isaacs says Cincinnati is lucky to have a robust history so gifts can be experiences or second-hand and can still be important.

Andrew Turner opened his menswear store, English on Vine, in June. He says he likes being in OTR because of the diversity of shops and owners.

“It’s different from corporate. You get more of a one-to-one. You get to talk to the owner itself. Can you do that in a big box? No, you can’t,” he says.

Turner says small businesses can provide unique experiences, and individual attention for shoppers.



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