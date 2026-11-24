Local and statewide results from this month’s midterm election will be certified today as required by law. But recounts are ahead in three Ohio House races.

This follows a dispute over provisional ballots, which a Cincinnati law firm challenged in four counties.

Ohio law says the election must be certified within 21 days. An automatic recount is triggered when the margin between the candidates is .5%.

Boards of elections in half a dozen counties had to decide how to proceed with provisional ballots after a challenge from Taft Law, which represented some Republican candidates. The disputed ballots were cast by voters who had moved from one county to another and hadn't updated their registrations, but had voted at their correct new precinct.

“There were six counties that received a letter from partisan actors and all six counties have counted those provisional ballots. And that's the right thing to do," said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

“There was no question that these were eligible Ohio voters. There's no question that they got the right ballot. There was only a question as to whether they should have voted at their polling location or the board of elections," Miller said. "That's the kind of red tape that should never throw out a ballot.”

Recounts are set in three Ohio House races. In the 29th, Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) leads Democrat Jonathan Bradner by 19 votes. In the 37th, Democrat Tom Herner leads Rep. Tom Young (R-Washington Twp.) by 134 votes. In the 44th, Republican Ed Schimmel, the mayor of Northwood, leads attorney Democrat David Fournier by 56 votes.

Hamilton and Montgomery Counties will conduct recounts for the 29th and 37th, because those districts are wholly contained in those counties. The secretary of state will set the recount date for the 44th since it spans multiple counties.

A recount was conducted Monday in Wood County for the 75th, where Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) lost to Democrat Richard Rettig, a Perrysburg city councilmember.

Officials in Delaware County will recount the votes in a race for county commissioner.

No statewide races were close enough for recounts. The last time that happened was in 1990, when Democrat Lee Fisher beat Republican Paul Pfeifer by 1,234 votes.