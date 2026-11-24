There's a new effort afloat to preserve the historic Delta Queen, and bring her back to the Queen City.

The Ludlow Heritage Museum and the Delta Queen Steamboat Preservation Trust are partnering on a plan to conserve the storied steamboat and create a permanent mooring on the Ohio River in Ludlow, Kentucky.

The $12 million vision includes turning the ship into "a living museum, boutique hotel, restaurant and event destination," according to a release.

The groups are in an initial fundraising phase now to determine what shape the ship is in and what maintenance issues exist. That process would include putting the Delta Queen into dry dock for a full inspection.

Provided An artist rendering of a proposed Delta Queen home in Ludlow, Kentucky.

"Findings from that work would inform approvals, scope, schedule and the next steps for the larger renovation. If the exploratory phase supports proceeding and the project receives the necessary approvals and funding, the proposed full restoration investment is estimated at $12 million," the release states.

The Delta Queen was built in 1926 and made her inaugural voyage the following year. The boat, designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989, was operated by the Greene Line of Cincinnati, where it called Cincinnati its home port from 1948-1985.

She's been floating in a private shipyard in Houma, Louisiana since her last dry docking in 2006.

Fans rejoiced in 2018 when the U.S. House of Representatives and President Donald Trump — during his first presidency — renewed the Delta Queen's exemption from the 1966 Safety at Sea Act, which had expired in 2008. Efforts to renew it repeatedly stalled, despite nine previous exemptions being approved over the course of four decades.

Following that announcement, the Delta Queen Steamboat Company had said it would make repairs and upgrades and begin offering three-night, five-night and seven-night cruises along the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Cumberland, Kanawha, Arkansas and Illinois rivers.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and a damages from Hurricane Ida — a category 4 hurricane — in 2021 stalled plans. The company announced in 2025 that the Delta Queen was up for sale.

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