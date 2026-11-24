Local civil rights and law enforcement leaders are pushing back against legislation that would lower the age to conceal carry firearms in Ohio from 21 to 18.

Senate Bill 278 is in front of Gov. Mike DeWine.

At a press conference outside of a funeral home in Walnut Hills Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said passing the legislation would lead to more gun violence and deaths.

“All of us can recognize the danger in allowing 18-year-olds to carry a concealed at-large weapon,” McGuffey said. “We all understand that if an 18-year-old is carrying a concealed weapon legally, you're going to have many 18-year-olds carrying weapons because somebody else has a weapon. It isn't that the 18-year-olds are bent on going out and creating havoc and shooting people. It's the fact that now they feel they have to have personal protection [for] themselves.”

Cincinnati NAACP President David Whitehead added the stakes of passing the bill are particularly high for Black families. He says in 2024, 318 of the city’s 355 shooting victims were Black.

“When you put legislation in place that is going to disproportionately kill young people, specifically in the urban areas, the Black and brown people, we know that's a target on us, and we're going to push back,” Whitehead said.

The legislation would also allow people to have loaded guns within reach while driving. Whitehead says that change raises safety concerns for police officers conducting traffic stops.

The bill began as an effort to let citizens to sue over, and seek damages from, localities’ gun control ordinances they believe infringe on Second Amendment rights.

McGuffey, Cincinnati NAACP, leaders of the Cincinnati Police Department's Sentinel Police Association, city council members and faith groups are calling on DeWine to veto the bill.

If the governor decides to do so, lawmakers would still have time to vote to override the veto before the legislative session ends in December.

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