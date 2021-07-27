-
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the details of his 17-point plan – the STRONG Ohio plan – to address gun violence in the wake of the Aug. 4 mass…
-
Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolled out a legislative plan to strength Ohio's system of doing background checks on gun purchases - a system he says is…
-
Ohio lawmakers are preparing to return to the Statehouse for what looks like a busy lame duck session. This is when legislators pass a slew of bills...
-
Updated: July 25, 12:06 p.m.A Hamilton County Judge is stopping Cincinnati officials from enforcing a recently approved ordinance banning the possession,…
-
Experts told Kentucky lawmakers that gun violence needs to be addressed as a public health crisis, advising that they consider legislation that would…
-
Gov. John Kasich is sounding off on the lack of movement on gun regulations that he’d proposed earlier this year, commenting on it in two separate...
-
Gov. Matt Bevin says in order to put an end to school shootings, parents need to stop over-medicating their children and steer them away from cell phones…
-
A Franklin County judge has temporarily blocked two gun control laws recently passed by Columbus City Council, following a lawsuit from pro-gun groups.
-
Ohio pro-gun groups filed a lawsuit Thursday against Columbus and Cincinnati, hoping to overturn recently passed gun control measures.In May, Cincinnati…
-
Democratic congressional candidate Aftab Pureval, joined by former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, stood before about 125 supporters – mostly…