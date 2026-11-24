Florence City Council struck down a controversial 340-unit luxury apartment complex Tuesday evening, just one week after passing the first reading of the annexation needed for the project.

The vote was split 3-3; normally, the mayor could step in and break a tie, but because the Boone County Planning Commission gave a negative recommendation in September, the city needed a supermajority of the council to approve the project.

Council member Diane Whalen voted in favor of the zone amendment last week, but flipped to vote against it this week. Council members Angie Cable and Leslie Chambers also voted against the amendment.

Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon asked council members who voted against the project to explain their decision for the record. Only Cable spoke up.

“I don’t feel it requires justification,” she said, though she added public opposition and the recommendation from the planning commission was part of the reason.

Florence city administrator Joshua Hunt signed a letter of recommendation for the amendment as part of the application, saying the project meets the criteria for Boone County's 2045 Future Land Use plan.

At Tuesday's meeting, he hinted at possible legal action from the developers.

"For their attorneys, I'm sure that they'll be following up on that," Hunt said.

Developers from Silverman and Company were present at the meeting, but did not publicly comment on the decision.

The plan was for 340 apartments that would range in size from studios to two bedroom/two bathrooms, with rent from $1,450 to $2,850 a month. The land is unincorporated but sits between Florence and Union; for the project to go forward, the city of Florence needed to approve the zone amendment and annex the land.

Union has firmly opposed the development — the mayor and city council members have publicly criticized Florence officials for supporting the project.

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