Florence, Kentucky's former community events coordinator has pleaded guilty to wiring almost half a million dollars in city revenue to a private account.

The city of Florence administration and elected officials first turned over the case involving Victoria Riley to the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for review in January.

“Adequate financial oversight and internal and external controls were not maintained, allowing the theft to continue undetected for more than three years and after Ms. Riley left employment at the City,” said Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon in a press release.

According to the plea agreement, Riley linked a bank account on behalf of the city of Florence in 2021 for payments made to the rental service it was using. She provided her personal email address. Then, from February 2022 to May 2025, she made numerous transfers to a personal account despite leaving her position in 2024.

Riley made 723 transfers totaling around $488,010 to her own debit cards. Including fees, the total loss to the city was $499,234.86.

“The diverted funds came from rental payments for City facilities, not tax collections,” Metzger Aubuchon said.

Riley’s sentencing is set for March 2027.

Financial restructuring

The city contracted independent auditing company Dean Dorton for a comprehensive review of the city’s finances. Metzger Aubuchon said the city has restructured the financial department, including swapping the Chief Financial Officer with a Finance Director. The move separates financial duties so more systems of oversight were put in place.

“Dean Dorton’s review confirmed the serious deficiencies my administration had already identified, uncovered additional weaknesses and helped prioritize corrective action,” she wrote in a press release. “Serious gaps in financial oversight had existed for years.”

Florence is not the only Northern Kentucky city to restructure its finance department this year. The city of Fort Thomas also contracted with Dorton earlier this year for a forensic review of the city’s finances. While there was no fraud in the Fort Thomas’ case, the city is currently hiring a Finance Director.

Metzger Aubuchon said the city would soon have a public city council meeting to give residents an update on the financial department and an explanation on how the fraud happened. A date has not been announced.

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