When Samantha Camarca leaves her home off Philadelphia Street in the morning, her car is covered in a layer of dust.

“It looks like we've just been covered in ash,” she said.

Camarca lives close to the construction site for the Brent Spence Companion Bridge in Covington. She said since construction started earlier in the year, the dust in the air and on surfaces has gotten worse and worse. She’s heard from neighbors who are concerned about potential health effects.

“Ten years, 20 years down the line, we're gonna be sick because of the dust,” Camarca said while walking her dog. “We've been calling it the ‘Dust Bowl.’”

Sharon Payton lives off 8th Street; that’s one block away from where construction dust is most prevalent, but she still sees the dust in the air.

“I feel like I'm in London because there's so much dust in the air that it looks like we're in fog almost all the time,” she said.

Dany Villarreal Martinez / WVXU A trash bin at the Kenny Shield's Dog Park in Covington. The neighborhood is experiencing high dust levels due to construction from the Brent Spence Companion bridge.

To help with some of the dust, construction crews spray the area with water so the dust doesn’t spread — but residents say the mud creates a new problem. In an email to a resident, Covington Mayor Ron Washington said the city is looking for other alternatives.

“We recognize the frustration this is causing residents, particularly when efforts to control the dust are creating additional problems with mud,” he wrote.

Sebastian Torres, the city’s Executive Director of External Affairs and Senior Counsel, said Covington is working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and officials from the project.

"The City of Covington is aware of concerns about dust from the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project (BSBCP) affecting neighborhoods adjacent to the project,” he wrote in an email to WVXU. “We are working closely with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the BSBCP team to address these concerns and identify ways to reduce the impact to nearby residents."

The transportation cabinet said they are looking at more options apart from spraying and sweeping.

“Additionally, our crews have evaluated strategic locations in Covington where mats will be placed in work areas to help reduce dirt and mud from being tracked onto public roads,” KYTC wrote in a statement to WVXU.

According to city law, cargo trucks exceeding 30,000 pounds of cargo must be covered when driving to protect city streets. However, not all the trucks driving from the construction site are covered. Alice Rice, who frequents the dog park on the other side of the construction site, has seen some clouds trailing from trucks in the city.

“Often I'm walking on the street, and there are construction trucks, big ones, [with] something in the back or just knocking up the dust that's on the street,” she said. “I usually cover my face — it's blowing everywhere.”

Rice feels there are solutions, and she has some ideas.

“Covering the loads would be nice,” she said. “I don't know, maybe walls, like a barrier of some sort, that's temporary to block some of the dust.”

Construction on the bridge is expected to last for another six years.

Dany Villarreal Martinez / WVXU A car covered in dust parked outside of Larry's in Covington. The dust comes from the Brent Spence Companion Bridge construction site off Philadelphia St. and 9th St.

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