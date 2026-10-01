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Politics
Cincinnati Edition

We look at statewide races for Secretary of State and Attorney General

Published October 1, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Voting booths at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center.
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Voting booths at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center.

Ohio's statewide offices are all open seats, aside from the judicial races you'll see on the ballot this year. With no incumbents we'll see new faces in the Secretary of State and Attorney General's offices.

What will these office holders oversee and how could their position impact future elections and policies?

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the candidates for Secretary of State and Attorney General.

Guest:

  • Haley BeMiller, political reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionOhio Secretary of StateOhio attorney general
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