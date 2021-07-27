-
It’s not often that people feel sincerely sorry for politicians, but in Ohio, you might be able to work up a bit of sympathy for the down-ticket…
-
We Look At The Ohio AG's Suit Against Drug Makers And the Latest Kentucky Stories On Our Weekly NewsThe continuing opioid crisis in our region moved Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine to file a lawsuit against five major prescription drug manufacturers…
-
Scams and other types of fraud cost Americans billions of dollars each year. And the variety of scams is far reaching, from tax scams to sweepstakes scams…
-
Council member Charlie Winburn, surrounded by a roomful of supporters at City Hall Thursday morning, declared himself and his staff member innocent of any…
-
Many think of child sex trafficking as a problem in some foreign countries, but it also exists here. Ohio is ranked among the worst for child sex…
-
Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar a year industry that forces the most vulnerable in our society, including millions of children, into…
-
UPDATE 11:00 3/8/14: DeWine out of the hospital and on his way home to Cedarville said spokeswoman Lisa Hackley. Here is the full release:"Attorney…
-
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said law enforcement in the state is strained because of declining resources to pay for cops on the street.He was in…
-
Former Hamilton County commissioner and Cincinnati councilman David Pepper has launched his campaign to unseat Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.Monday,…