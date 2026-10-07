School levies have high stakes this election in Southwest Ohio

In the Nov. 2026 election, more than 130 education issues will appear on ballots across Ohio. About half of them statewide would initiate an additional local tax through a new income or property tax if they win voter approval.

For many Greater Cincinnati public school districts, the results of this midterm election will determine whether they'll move forward with massive spending cuts in 2027. Several will be on the ballot for the second or third time after past unsuccessful results.

This time, proposed income taxes from schools outnumber new proposed property taxes locally, as districts look for different ways to appeal to voters worried about the strain of high property tax bills.

Click to jump to a district:

Bethel-Tate Local Schools

Bethel-Tate is looking to extend its existing fixed-sum operating levy for another five years to cover its current expenses. The 5.48-mill property tax brings in about $1.51 million annually for the small rural school district, and was last approved in May 2021.

Over the past two years, Bethel-Tate has made staffing cuts and reduced transportation services to state minimums, only providing full bus service to students in preschool through 4th grade. The district also increased student athletic participation fees.

Cincinnati Public Schools

Cincinnati Public's five-year, 7-mill property tax levy is set to be a pivotal one for the district. This past summer, CPS eliminated more than 100 positions district-wide and cut programs to mitigate a more than $58 million budget shortfall.

In September, the school district received notice from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce that it will likely face a projected $44.5 million deficit by the 2029 fiscal year if it doesn't make further cuts now or bring new money through a levy.

The upcoming property tax proposal is the first time CPS has asked voters to approve an additional tax in 10 years. If approved, it would generate an estimated $66.3 million in revenue each year.

If it fails, district leaders say they'll have to consider major cost-saving measures for next school year, including school consolidation, reduced student transportation, and the addition of student pay-to-play fees to avoid deficit spending.

Fairfield City Schools

The school district is proposing a new 1.25% earned income tax levy lasting for five years.

A similar 1.25% continuing income tax was rejected by Fairfield voters this past May. Treasurer Jay Phillips told WVXU in July that the district thinks putting a five-year limit on the tax will help it gain more support this time around. Fairfield Schools last passed a ballot initiative in 2011.

The Board of Education already has approved spending reductions for the 2027-2028 school year, which include the elimination of dozens of administrative and classroom positions, and a higher price point for athletic fees.

Franklin City Schools

Franklin Schools is proposing a 1.25% earned income tax for the midterms. School leaders say if the levy is approved, it will raise approximately $7.4 million annually and allow the district to roll back one mill of local property taxes.

The district has made several attempts to pass an additional tax in recent elections, but without any success. Superintendent Michael Sander says these failed attempts have led Franklin to cut a total of $11.7 million from its budget, and the school system is projected to face a negative cash balance by 2028.

Franklin plans to restore some of the offerings it recently cut due to budget constraints if the levy succeeds. Those include restoring all-day kindergarten next fall, expanding transportation and reducing pay-to-play fees.

Lakota Local Schools

To fund its new Master Facilities Plan, Lakota Local Schools is heading to the ballot with a 37-year, $223 million replacement bond issue. The 2.20-mill bond will cost about $77 per $100,000 of home value and would start collecting in 2029, after an existing 2.23-mill bond expires in 2028. The district says the replacement bond will not increase taxes.

If approved, Lakota plans to renovate and improve its 6th-12th grade buildings as part of a district redesign to accommodate its growing enrollment. Lakota currently has more than 17,000 students and anticipates enrollment to reach 19,000 by 2033.

This version of the bond issue was approved by the Board of Education in June, after the district failed to pass a larger version totaling $506 million in Nov. 2025, which would have additionally overhauled Lakota's elementary school buildings.

Lebanon City Schools

Voters in the Lebanon School District will decide on a 10-year 1% earned income tax to generate $13.5 million per year for the school system. The levy would fund Lebanon's current operating expenses, capital improvements, and help the district avoid future deficit spending. Without a new levy, Lebanon projects a negative cash balance of $7.2 million by 2031.

If the levy passes, the district will roll back 2.15 mills in property taxes to provide tax relief for homeowners.

North College Hill City Schools

For the second time this year, North College Hill is proposing a five-year 1.25% earned income tax to prevent deficit spending and avoid a possible fiscal emergency. The levy failed during this past May's primary.

Before the start of the current school year, North College Hill cut about $2 million from its budget by eliminating 18 teaching positions and cutting extracurriculars like soccer and high school jazz band. The new levy would bring in about $2 million a year. If the issue fails, the district will need to cut $1.8 million from next year's budget, and may be at risk of entering into a fiscal emergency.

Northwest Local Schools

Northwest Local says it's proposing a new five-year, 1.5% earned income tax this year to replace two existing property tax levies set to expire in 2027 and 2029. It's expected to bring in close to $32 million a year to fund the district's daily operations.

If it fails, Northwest plans to cut $7 million from its 2027-2028 school year budget.

Southwest Local Schools

After its 4-mill property tax levy failed with voters this past spring, Southwest Local Schools is returning to the ballot, this time with a continuing 0.25% earned income tax set to generate over $2 million annually.

The district anticipates its state funding to drop by $3 million in the next fiscal year.

Sycamore Community Schools

The school district is putting a new combined 6.95-mill continuing property tax proposal before voters to cover its current expenses and permanent improvements. It would bring in nearly $18 million in new revenue a year.

Most of Sycamore's funding — about 85% — comes from local millage, and without a new levy, the district's administration expects to have a negative cash balance by the 2029 fiscal year.

Winton Woods City Schools

Winton Woods is proposing a 6.95-mill continuing property tax to fund its day-to-day operations. Voters last approved a property tax levy in the district in 2009.

If approved, Winton Woods would get $5.35 million in new annual revenue. If it fails, the school board expects to reduce funding for student clubs, summer school and tutoring, and eliminate district-funded field-trip transportation.