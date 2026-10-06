Federal disaster recovery help for Hamilton, Clermont counties

An emergency recovery center is opening Wednesday to help people who experienced damages from severe flooding in August apply for aid from FEMA and state agencies.

Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Nick Crossley says the center will be open for two to four weeks for residents of Hamilton and Clermont counties seeking assistance with a number of flood-related expenses.

"If a tree fell on your house and you had to pay to have that tree removed, you can claim your deductible," he told Hamilton County commissioners Tuesday. "It's really for uninsured losses. If you had to relocate due to the effects of this disaster, those kinds of things."

The center at 1701 Patricia McCollum Way will open at noon Wednesday and stay open until 8 p.m. After that, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

In addition to the recovery center, residents can also apply for assistance by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or visiting FEMA's website.

You can find out more about the kinds of aid available, what you'll need to bring with you to the recovery center and more at the county's website for flood damage assistance. The deadline to apply for most kinds of aid is Dec. 1.

President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Ohio Oct. 2, making way for the federal aid. Crossley says that's unusual.

"I couldn't find a time in the last 30 years when Hamilton County has had a disaster that's risen to the level that's gotten a presidential [declaration] for individual assistance," he said. "It's pretty rare to reach this level of damage."

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