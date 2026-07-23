Preparing for the next flash flood

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval issued a declaration of emergency following a weekend of flash flooding and more rain Tuesday afternoon.

Neighborhoods on the city's east side were hit hardest, including Oakley, Madisonville, Hyde Park, Pleasant Ridge, and Mt. Lookout.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the flood damage, the city's response and how the whole world is rethinking civil engineering design for these weather events.

Guests:



Mark Jeffreys, councilmember, City of Cincinnati

Patrick Ray, associate professor of environmental engineering, University of Cincinnati

Sydney Turnbull, co-owner, Carl's Deli

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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