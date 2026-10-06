Sharon Woods harbor reconstruction begins

Work is underway on a new harbor area at Sharon Woods. Reconstruction plans call for a new boathouse with solar panels, snack bar, restrooms, new play areas, and an overlook.

"At the waterfront, steps will dramatically descend into the lake, and sitting and gathering areas will closely integrate with their natural surroundings. A small hillside seating and educational gathering space will host entertainment and special events," writes Great Parks of Hamilton County in a release.

The upgraded playground will include a new wet play area, and more parking will be added.

The waterfront is slated to reopen in spring 2028 and cost around $17 million.

As part of the construction process, the water level in the lake will be lowered beginning this month and remain at a reduced level through the winter. The temporary boathouse that had been in operation through the summer has closed for the season and the lake is now closed to boating. It will remain closed as long as the water level is reduced.

1 of 6 — 6.jpg Artist renderings of the new Sharon Woods harbor area. Great Parks of Hamilton County / Provided 2 of 6 — 7.jpg Artist renderings of the new Sharon Woods harbor area. Great Parks of Hamilton County / Provided 3 of 6 — 8.jpg Artist renderings of the new Sharon Woods harbor area. Great Parks of Hamilton County / Provided 4 of 6 — 12.jpg Artist renderings of the new Sharon Woods harbor area. Great Parks of Hamilton County / Provided 5 of 6 — 17.jpg Artist renderings of the new Sharon Woods harbor area. Great Parks of Hamilton County / Provided 6 of 6 — 18.jpg Artist renderings of the new Sharon Woods harbor area. Great Parks of Hamilton County / Provided

"Great Parks will utilize special weirs, or low-head dams, that were installed during the Sharon Lake Improvement Project, to aid in adjustments to the water level, eliminate the potential need for a total draining of the lake, add protection for fish and other wildlife, and avoid greater impacts to Sharon Woods from this project," the statement says.

The harbor area will be closed during construction, and the East Kemper Road entrance will be closed through at least May 2027. A portion of the Sharon Lake Trail through the harbor area is also closed.

In March, Great Parks cut the ribbon on the reconstructed Sharon Lake. The work began in early April 2024. Workers drained and dredged the 35-acre lake, installed new boardwalks and a kayak launch, and made other improvements.

One of the biggest projects looked the most unimpressive during the reconstruction — moving of sediments from one part of the lake to another in order to construct wetlands.

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