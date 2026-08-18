Republicans endorse Garten to lead Indiana Senate

Leadership of the Indiana Senate continues to solidify around one of redistricting's strongest supporters.

Senate Republicans have endorsed Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) for the position of pro-tem, likely handing him leadership of the Indiana Senate.

Garten gained national attention in December after making a spirited defense of redistricting on the Senate floor.

Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) is a strong supporter of Garten’s.

“Look, the Senate's about to get a little louder, that's for sure,” Freeman said. “He's, you know, he's boisterous, no doubt about it.”

But Freeman said he believes that Garten will provide clarity in leadership.

“He has the passion of his convictions,” Freeman said. “He wears it on his sleeve.”

The case for Garten’s leadership was bolstered after many of the Republicans who opposed redistricting lost their reelection races to opponents backed by President Donald Trump.

Garten announced he would step back from his leadership position in the Indiana Senate not long after, indicating a break with Sen. President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville).

“It has become clear to me that serving as Floor Leader requires a seamless alignment with the current strategic direction of leadership — an alignment I no longer maintain,” Garten wrote in his resignation.

Bray, who opposed redistricting, recently announced he would step down .

In a statement, Bray wished Garten well.

"I have seen Sen. Garten's ability to lead firsthand and know he will lead the caucus with conviction and boldness,” he said.

Other Republicans, including House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers), extended their congratulations.

“I look forward to working with [Garten] to continue strengthening Indiana, growing our economy and creating more opportunities for Hoosiers across our state,” Huston said.

Garten won’t be officially taking up the role until after the November election.

In a statement, Garten said he would bring “unapologetic conservatism, decisive action, and absolute transparency” to the Indiana statehouse.