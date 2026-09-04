State flags testing anomalies at 52 additional Ohio school buildings

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce has expanded its investigation into spring state testing results after identifying significant testing anomalies at 52 additional school buildings, including in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

The investigation was launched in July after Columbus City Schools self-reported testing anomalies at two of its high school buildings.

State officials said a further review by their statewide testing vendor uncovered anomalies at 52 additional buildings that could warrant further investigation.

No details have been given on the nature of the testing anomalies. The investigation is ongoing.

The following schools were identified by DEW in a release as having testing anomalies that may warrant further investigation:

Traditional public schools

•Bellaire Local School District (Belmont County)

- Bellaire Middle School

• Cincinnati Public School District (Hamilton County)

- George Hays-Jennie Porter School

• Cleveland Metropolitan School District (Cuyahoga County)

- Clark School

- Paul L Dunbar Elementary School

- Robinson G Jones Elementary School

• Dawson-Bryant Local School District (Lawrence County)

- Dawson-Bryant Elementary School

• Indian Creek Local School District (Jefferson County)

- Hills Elementary School

• Newark City School District (Licking County)

- Hillview Elementary School

• Newton Falls Exempted Village School District (Trumbull County)

- Newton Falls Elementary School

• Steubenville City School District (Jefferson County)

- East Garfield Elementary School

- Harding Middle School

- McKinley STEM Academy

- Pugliese West Elementary

- Steubenville High School

- Wells Academy

Public community schools

• Akros Middle School, IRN 012060 (Summit County)

• Broadway Academy, IRN 012684 (Cuyahoga County)

• Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, IRN 133512 (Hamilton County)

• Cincinnati Technology Academy, IRN 013864 (Hamilton County)

• Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy, IRN 007995 (Cuyahoga County)

• Cleveland Preparatory Academy, IRN 013199 (Cuyahoga County)

• Cleveland Sports Academy, IRN 020187 (Cuyahoga County)

• Columbus Performance Academy, 012011 (Franklin County)

• Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy, IRN 000952 (Franklin County)

• Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy, IRN 019227 (Hamilton County)

• Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus, IRN 019235 (Franklin County)

• Thompson School for Girls, IRN 021456 (Cuyahoga County)

• Harvard Avenue Performance Academy, IRN 008286 (Cuyahoga County)

• Klepinger Community School, IRN 009957 (Montgomery County)

• Lincoln Park Academy, IRN 014065 (Cuyahoga County)

• Middletown Preparatory & Fitness Academy, IRN 143214 (Butler County)

• Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy, IRN 017274 (Hamilton County)

• Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy, IRN 000953 (Hamilton County)

• Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy, IRN 000511 (Franklin County)

• Northstar School of Innovation & Leadership, IRN 142968 (Cuyahoga County)

• Ohio College Preparatory School, IRN 013253 (Cuyahoga County)

• Performance Academy Eastland, IRN 010182 (Franklin County)

• ReGeneration Schools Avondale Elementary, IRN 133504 (Hamilton County)

• Renaissance Academy dba Bessie Sherrod Price Preparatory Academy, IRN 011439 (Franklin County)

• Rise & Shine Academy, IRN 013999 (Lucas County)

• Sheffield Academy, IRN 020092 (Lorain County)

• SMART Academy, IRN 016812 (Cuyahoga County)

• South Columbus Preparatory Academy at Southfield, IRN 019200 (Franklin County)

• South Scioto Academy, IRN 008281 (Franklin County)

• Southside Academy, IRN 012105 (Mahoning County)

• Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy, IRN 000510 (Clark County)

• STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights, IRN 013147 (Cuyahoga County)

• SunBridge Schools, IRN 013175 (Lucas County)

• T2 Honors Academy, IRN 014904 (Cuyahoga County)

• Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy, IRN 000951 (Lucas County)

• Trotwood Preparatory & Fitness Academy, IRN 143206 (Montgomery County)

• Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy, IRN 000509 (Franklin County)