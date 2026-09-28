What we can learn from Warren Buffett

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst, about the lessons we can all learn from Warren Buffett, chairman emeritus of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett, 96, also known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” and his business partner Charlie Munger built a $1 trillion investment powerhouse.

Schlesinger says you don’t need a lot of money to benefit from some of Buffett’s favorite rules.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR