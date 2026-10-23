Ohio State University professor who assaulted a documentarian in February resigns

The Ohio State University professor who assaulted a cameraman earlier this year resigned on Friday.

Luke Perez taught at the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics Culture and Society. A university spokesman confirmed Perez's resignation.

In July, Perez pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with assault.

In February, he was caught on video pushing documentation Mike Newman to the ground as Newman and D.J. Byrnes, the political blogger known as The Rooster, tried to question former Ohio State President E. Gordon Gee.

Following the incident, Perez was placed on administrative leave.

The university's sanctioning committee recommended Ohio State fire Perez this year, calling what happened the most egregious incident of workplace violence they had ever investigated.