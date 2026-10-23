© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get the latest news and voter guides for 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>

Ohio State University professor who assaulted a documentarian in February resigns

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
Ohio State University Professor Luke Perez assaults documentarian Mike Newman as Newman attempts to question former OSU President Gordon Gee at Smith Laboratory on Monday, February 9, 2026.
D.J. Byrnes/The Rooster
Ohio State University Professor Luke Perez assaults documentarian Mike Newman as Newman attempts to question former OSU President Gordon Gee at Smith Laboratory on Monday, February 9, 2026.

The Ohio State University professor who assaulted a cameraman earlier this year resigned on Friday.

Luke Perez taught at the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics Culture and Society. A university spokesman confirmed Perez's resignation.

In July, Perez pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with assault.

In February, he was caught on video pushing documentation Mike Newman to the ground as Newman and D.J. Byrnes, the political blogger known as The Rooster, tried to question former Ohio State President E. Gordon Gee.

Following the incident, Perez was placed on administrative leave.

The university's sanctioning committee recommended Ohio State fire Perez this year, calling what happened the most egregious incident of workplace violence they had ever investigated.
Ohio News
George Shillcock
George Shillcock is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News since April 2023. George covers breaking news for the WOSU newsroom.
See stories by George Shillcock