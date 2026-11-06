Columbus Police second-in-command left her gun in a public restroom

Columbus Division of Police 1st Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts, Police Chief Elaine Bryant's second-in-command, left her gun unattended in a public restroom on Tuesday.

A gun was found in the public access first floor women's restroom of ODP's Charles D. Shipley building on West Broad Street, according to statements from both CPD and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

CPD confirmed that the gun, which was recovered by Ohio State Highway Patrol around 1 p.m. Tuesday, was determined to belong to Potts and she later returned to pick it up.

The ODP said the building wasn't put on lockdown because the gun's owner was located.

Potts was referred to the Columbus Department of the Inspector General for the incident. CPD didn't say whether Potts currently faces any discipline.

Potts was brought into the department by Bryant when she was hired as police chief in 2021. Both officers previously served together in the Detroit Police Department before coming to Columbus.