How the pace of children's TV affects young viewers

From “Peppa Pig” and “Monkey Baby Bon Bon” to “Ask the StoryBots” and “Cocomelon,” many popular children’s programs feature rapid-fire sounds and visuals.

If the fast pace of these shows stresses you out, imagine what it might be doing to your children.

Early childhood media expert Natalia Kucirkova argues that choosing the best programs for children isn’t just about whether they’re educational and age-appropriate. There’s another important factor parents should consider: the pace of the media their children are watching.

Kucirkova is a professor at the University of Stavanger in Norway and creator of the Children’s Slow Media Project. She joins Here & Now to discuss what parents should look for.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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