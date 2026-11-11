In Ohio communities with limited public transportation, volunteers drive veterans to the doctor

Getting to a doctor’s appointment used to be stressful for Vietnam War veteran Rex Theobald.

The 87-year-old former U.S. Army sergeant’s health issues prevented him from driving himself. And though he has a supportive family, their lack of military discipline meant they sometimes ran late, which wasn’t good for his health.

“I have a problem if I'm late for a meeting or anything. My heart rate goes up,” Theobald said.

He’s not the only one in need of assistance. As Vietnam War veterans across the country get older, some are finding themselves in need of more frequent health care, but without the means to get there.

In rural areas, veterans face even more challenges, as doctor’s offices may not be close by and public transportation isn’t always available.

Volunteers for Ohio’s Veterans Services Offices are helping by giving veterans like Theobald rides to their health care appointments.

The need for transportation

Joe Williams, the Noble County Veterans Service Officer and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, says former military members often don’t want to rely on others.

“A lot of veterans may actually not get the care that they need if they thought they were trying to impose on a family member or friend,” Williams said.

But for veterans like James Serdy, traveling to a city for a doctor’s appointment can be overwhelming. He served as a buck sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and deals with hearing loss from artillery work.

He refuses to drive to his hearing appointments in Columbus from his home in Noble County for safety reasons.

“I can't do it,” Serdy said. “Physically, too many things are coming at me at once. It might sound stupid to you, but I don't want to do it.”

In Ohio’s major cities, veterans who cannot drive themselves to appointments, may rely on buses or even ride shares. But in areas like Noble County, people have to be more creative to address the issue.

“Small communities, we bootstrap things,” Williams said. “We rely on each other and we build networks and partnerships.”

Meeting the challenge

Since around 2015, Williams’ office has coordinated volunteer drivers to take Noble County veterans everywhere from basic check-ups at local facilities to specialist appointments farther away.

“It’s important that these veterans have access to that care,” Williams said. “And it's also important that they know that we're grateful for the opportunity to assist them and to transport them, and that we are here to help them.”

Earlier this year, Randall Sales started volunteering as a driver in Noble County. He was looking for a way to give back to his community.

“It makes you feel good that you can contribute to the community and to the veterans,” Sales said. “They did so much for us.”

Sales drives veterans in one of the three SUVs owned by Noble County Veteran Services. The organization gained the third car last year, thanks to local veteran Ernest Hayes, who left funds in his estate for veteran transportation.

Williams says the extra car was needed: The motorpool averages about 40,000 miles a year, but with more veterans in need of assistance, he’s expecting this year’s total mileage to be higher.

Meaningful support across the state

In Ohio, all 88 counties have a dedicated Veterans Service Office like the one in Noble County to help veterans navigate federal programs and meet their needs.

But not everywhere has as robust support. In Montana there are only nine Veteran Service Offices across the state’s 56 counties, despite the state having the third most veterans per capita.

For veterans like Theobald, transportation services show how times have changed. When he returned from Vietnam nearly 60 years ago, he said he was mistreated in public, spat on and called a “baby killer,” a common anti-war insult used at the time.

“We're respected out there now, for at one time we weren't,” Theobald said. “I appreciate it really means a lot these days.”

He said he now feels cared for by the community, particularly by the volunteer drivers. When he had to go to the Cleveland Clinic for his heart surgery, his driver went the extra mile.

“He waited until I was out of surgery, called my wife and told her how I was doing,” Theobald said. “I mean, this is the kind of drivers we have today.”





For him, it’s not just a car ride – its support and respect from the community he served to protect.