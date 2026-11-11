'Political theater.' Sen. Chris Garten pushes back on ballot discrepancy concerns

Democrats in Indiana’s southern Senate District 45 say they are considering a recount.

A review of pollbook data Tuesday by the Clark County Election Board found more ballots cast than voters recorded in the electronic pollbook. That is according to a press statement from Incumbent Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown).

Garten also noted that the difference of 28 votes wasn’t enough to change his nearly 300-vote lead in the race.

“We have carefully reviewed the electronic pollbook data and ballot summaries from all four precincts,” Garten said in a statement. “The records show 1,650 ballots cast on Election Day compared to 1,612 voters recorded in the electronic pollbook. That is a discrepancy of just 28, compared to my 297-vote margin of victory.”

But Democrats are unsatisfied with the review performed by the Clark County Election Board.

Adam Dickey is Democratic Party Chair in neighboring Floyd County, which is also part of Garten’s district. He said due diligence was not done.

“We're getting press statements that you know we're confident, and the discrepancy doesn't matter,” he said. “Well, wait a minute here, discrepancies like this do matter.”

Dickey and other Democrats said they wanted to see the Indiana Election Board verify that every vote had been counted. They cited mechanical issues with a voting machine in addition to the pollbook discrepancies.

Dickey said the result of the race may not change — but voters deserve a clear picture of what happened.

“I can't say that there will be a huge change in the result,” he said. “I can't say that there will be a change at all in the result. I want the process to be clear and for this to be settled”

Democratic challenger Nick Marshall said in a statement that they are reviewing all options to “allow the Democracy to play out.”

A joint statement from Dickey and Democratic Party Chair Karen Tallian said that the “whole country should pay attention” to the ballot discrepancies.

“Media and members of the public have identified clear discrepancies in voting results and the Clark County Election Board refused to address them,” the statement read.

Clark County Clerk Ryan Lynch did not respond to several emails regarding ballot discrepancies and the Democrats' election concerns.

Garten called the Democrats' concerns “political theater,” and argued that they were elevating legitimate questions to the place of inflammatory accusations that “undermine public confidence.”

“The records we have reviewed simply do not support their allegations,” Garten wrote. Candidates have until next Tuesday to file for recount petitions. Party chairs have until the 20th.