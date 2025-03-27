Cincinnati misses out on Sundance Film Festival

The Queen City has been passed over as host for the Sundance Film Festival. The festival announced Thursday that Boulder, Colo. will take over as host starting in 2027.

"While Cincinnati was not selected to host the Sundance Film Festival, we are proud of how our city demonstrated its dynamic role within the film industry. Our proposal focused on long-term sustainability, growth, equity, accessibility, and aimed to deliver a unique and elevated festival experience—all qualities that mirror the evolving priorities of film festivals worldwide," says Kristen Schlotman, president and CEO of Film Cincinnati in a statement.

Mayor Aftab Pureval said Thursday he had a brief conversation with the board of the Sundance Institute about their choice. He said they didn't share why the festival isn't coming to Cincinnati, but Pureval believes the city presented itself well during its bid.

"They really just emphasized there's a reason why out of all the cities in the country, Cincinnati was in the final three," he said. "And it's because of our investment in the arts, our vibrancy, our walkability."

Pureval Thursday also pushed back against some perceived negative coverage of Cincinnati related to its bid. A recent article in Variety, for example, quoted Sundance attendees saying Cincinnati wasn't iconic enough to host the festival.

"I was disgusted by the Variety article," he said. "Frankly, over the past year, it's been really hard to bite my tongue as national media outlets continue to publish stereotypes and misconceptions, backward thinking, really just a lack of self-awareness from people on the coasts about Cincinnati."

Pureval said he's optimistic about the city's future and its continued investment in the arts.

The Sundance Institute announced last fall that it was considering relocating the festival and was split between three cities: Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah, Boulder, Colo., and Cincinnati.

"Each of the cities presented dynamic and engaging visions for encapsulating opportunities to imagine and continue to invigorate the Festival both for artists and audiences," said the Sundance Institute in a statement. "After deep analysis and extensive spirited and constructive conversations, the Board of Trustees enthusiastically supports making Boulder the place to experience the incomparable Sundance Film Festival in the years ahead."

"Although the festival chose a more familiar setting, Cincinnati has proven we are ready to embrace what's new, and we are excited to lead what’s next in the film industry,” Schlotman says.

Read more:

