© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CPS sets its goals high for the next 5 years

91.7 WVXU | By Zack Carreon
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
classroom
Pixabay
/

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education says they spent more than half a year gathering input from the public on what areas they felt needed more attention in the district.

On Monday, the board came out with its goals and guidelines, outlining the district's top goals for the next five years and its expectations for new Superintendent Iranetta Wright.

012722 Iranetta Wright.PNG
Courtesy of Cincinnati Public Schools
Superintendent Iranetta Wright joined the district earlier this year.

One of the most critical areas for the district was its graduation rate. The most recent numbers from the Ohio School Report Card indicate CPS' graduation rate is well below the state's standard, earning a one-star rating out of a potential five stars.

In last week's State of the Schools address, the superintendent said the graduation rate was a top priority for the district. She said she plans to improve this by making the requirements for graduation clear to each student and by encouraging teachers to connect with students on a personal level to keep them engaged in school.

By 2027, CPS wants to improve its graduation by over 13%, raising it to 97% which would exceed the state's standard.

Other areas of focus included raising scores on state tests, where the district has struggled significantly.

Among the district's goals was increasing the reading proficiency of its third graders by at least 3% each year and closing the gap in reading proficiency between sixth-grade minority students and white students on the Ohio State Test.

In addition to CPS' goals, the board also laid out its guardrails for the superintendent, which highlighted student issues not explicitly linked to test scores and state ratings like mental health, school environment, and community involvement.

The full Goal and Guardrails document from the Cincinnati Board of Education can be read below:

Cincinnati Board of Education Goals and Guardrails - 12-14-22 by WVXU News on Scribd

Tags
Education Cincinnati Public School BoardCincinnati Public Schools
Zack Carreon
Zack Carreon earned his bachelor's degree in media production from Bowling Green State University. Before joining Cincinnati Public Radio, he was a content editor and photojournalist at WTOL 11 News in Toledo. Zack enjoys long hikes, collecting vinyl records, and watching his hometown team the Cleveland Browns.
See stories by Zack Carreon