Where to recycle your eclipse glasses in Cincinnati

After Monday's total solar eclipse, you may be wondering what to do with your eclipse glasses.

Another total solar eclipse won't be visible in the U.S. until 2044. So while hanging onto your glasses for the next one may be possible, you'll probably be better off finding a place to have them recycled or reused.

Between now and April 27, the Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub in Queensgate will collect used eclipse glasses to be passed along to the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio. The glasses will then be sent to students in South America in anticipation of the Oct. 2 solar eclipse there, which will pass through Chile and Argentina.

"This is an opportunity to extend the life of those products," Katrina Weiss, marketing manager for the Reuse Hub said. "Anytime we can reuse something, we want to do that before we just chuck it into the recycling."

Damaged or unusable glasses don't have to be thrown in the garbage either. The Recycling & Reuse Hub will also accept the glasses' film lenses. The Hub recommends people recycle the cardboard frames at home and bring in the lenses to be recycled at the facility.

The Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub is located at 911 Evans Street and is open Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.