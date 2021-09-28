COVID-19 Rates Dip In Hamilton County But Don't Celebrate Yet, Health Official Says

The Hamilton County Health Department reports a dip in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate since last week. Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman says most data about the virus shows a move in a positive direction, but it's too soon to celebrate.

The entire state of Ohio is still considered an area with high community transmission rate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the seven day average for cases this week in Hamilton County is down to 315. A peak roughly two weeks ago was 419. The county currently has 297 cases per 100,000.

As of Tuesday, there are 535 people in hospitals due to COVID-19 — 164 of them are in intensive care units.

Last week, there were 9,100 active cases of COVID-19 locally, but that's also dropped to 8,900.

Kesterman says lowered local numbers may continue, especially with the distribution of Pfizer booster shots.

"Those boosters are currently available to those that are 65 years of age or older, anyone over the age of 18 with an underlying medical condition, and anyone that works in a high risk setting and that is self-defined," he said. "Meaning, if you are working a job as a receptionist and you feel that's a high-risk setting, our clinics will accept you for a booster shot."

The boosters are only available for people who received Pfizer shots.

Beginning Tuesday, the Hamilton County Public Health Department will be providing booster shots from 3-6 p.m. at the bus stop in North College Hill, located at 6700 Hamilton Avenue. Vaccines and $100 gift cards for people getting their first dose will also be available.

There are more than 100 vaccine distribution sites in the county and more than 200 across the region.

