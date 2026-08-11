LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: The aftermath of multiple tornado warnings across Greater Cincinnati Tuesday
Live updates from WVXU reporters on the scene across the Tri-State, as well as our news partner WCPO.
Duke 'working around the clock' to restore power
Duke Energy reports over 175,000 homes and businesses are without power after severe storms swept through the Tri-State Tuesday. Local director of communications John Juech says it was a significant, fast-moving event.
"We have a lot of downed trees. We also have downed wires, which should always be avoided and reported. We've already had internal calls about just getting as many crews and resources into the field as possible ... a lot of those situations just need to be assessed before they can be repaired."
Juech says with more storms in the forecast tonight, it's not clear how long it will take to restore power.
"We are going to send all available resources out into the field to restore power. That's incredibly important to us. We do apologize for anyone experiencing outages, and know that we will be working around the clock."
PHOTOS: Images of damage as storms move through Tri-State
Pictures and video of storm damage are coming in after powerful storms prompted a series of tornado warnings across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Tuesday afternoon.
Our news partner WCPO says if you have storm damage and can safely take a photo, to please email it to them at newsdesk@wcpo.com.
Dayton breaks rainfall record
A record rainfall of 2.07 inches was set in Dayton, Ohio, today, breaking the previous record of 1.86 inches set in 1915, the National Weather Service reports.
RECORD EVENT REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILMINGTON OH 0454 PM EDT TUE AUG 11 2026 ...RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM RAINFALL SET AT DAYTON OH... A RECORD RAINFALL OF 2.07 INCHES WAS SET AT DAYTON OH TODAY. THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 1.86 INCHES SET IN 1915.— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 11, 2026
Update from Duke
Duke Energy reports over 175,000 homes and businesses in Greater Cincinnati are without power as of about 5:20 p.m. That includes Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana.
The scene from our Evanston HQ
An employee captured this video of the rain falling during a tornado warning in Cincinnati on Aug. 11, 2026. (And yes, he soon took cover!)
Meanwhile, Cincinnati Edition host Lucy May stayed hard at work even while sheltering in place.
No signs of flooding
WVXU's Nick Swartsell is on the scene at the Duck Creek flood gate, which failed to close the last time there was flash flooding in the area about three weeks ago.
"Water is high through the channel but not the worst we've seen," he reports. "A few traffic lights out and some businesses without power in Oakley but no major damage apparent yet."
WCPO Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh says despite all the rain, there have been few flood warnings.
"In some areas it's quite possible these storms are moving so fast — keep in mind they're moving at 50 to maybe 70 miles an hour — they're moving so fast they didn't even have time to accumulate that kind of rain."
Water fairly high through the Duck Creek channel but flood gate at Madison Road remains open. A city crew is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/ECWw2Hc0ut— Nick Swartsell (@nswartsell) August 11, 2026
State urges residents to ‘use common sense’ as severe storms hit Ohio
Government agencies are warning Ohioans to be cautious of “very dangerous” summer storms battering much of the state.
Aside from high winds and tornado warnings, the ongoing severe weather could leave days of floodwater behind, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday afternoon from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency in Columbus.
71S closed near the Norwood Lateral
I-71 South is closed just south of the Norwood Lateral due to a tree down and a crash. WCPO reports lots of traffic lights are out as well, just as rush hour is about to begin.
71 south is closed just south of the Norwood Lateral due to a tree down and a crash. Check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. This one will be here for a while. pic.twitter.com/py1w8VYU2f— ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) August 11, 2026
Reports from the scene
Reporter Dany Villarreal is Hyde Park, the scene of flash flooding about three weeks ago. She reports:
"Hyde Park Square is all right. No flooding where there was last time."
Still, WLWT is reporting a tree down in the neighborhood. We will update with a location.
Isabel Nissley is headed to Northern Kentucky. On her way from our HQ in Evanston, she notes multiple lights out in the area.
Power outages in the area
About 136,000 Duke Energy customers in Greater Cincinnati are without power as of about 4:20 today. That includes Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.
This from our news partner WCPO:
More than 85K homes without power amid severe storms, Tornado Warnings https://t.co/mlPB3D8beg— WCPO 9 (@WCPO) August 11, 2026