Live updates: The aftermath of multiple tornado warnings across Greater Cincinnati Tuesday

Duke Energy reports over 175,000 homes and businesses are without power after severe storms swept through the Tri-State Tuesday. Local director of communications John Juech says it was a significant, fast-moving event.

"We have a lot of downed trees. We also have downed wires, which should always be avoided and reported. We've already had internal calls about just getting as many crews and resources into the field as possible ... a lot of those situations just need to be assessed before they can be repaired."

Juech says with more storms in the forecast tonight, it's not clear how long it will take to restore power.

"We are going to send all available resources out into the field to restore power. That's incredibly important to us. We do apologize for anyone experiencing outages, and know that we will be working around the clock."