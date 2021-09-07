Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes New Male Hippo 'Tucker'

Could Fiona be getting a baby brother or sister? The Cincinnati Zoo is hoping so... eventually.

An 18-year-old male hippo named "Tucker" is settling into his new home here and will be slowly introduced to Bibi, Fiona and Hippo Cove.

Cincinnati Zoo Director of Animal Care Christina Gorsuch says the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Hippo Species Survival Plan recommended Tucker move to Cincinnati to be 22-year-old Bibi's companion.

"If a baby is in their future, it will be way down the road before that happens," she says, though that is a goal.

"Bibi and Tucker will get to know each other by being in close proximity in the indoor habitat before they share the same space. After that, they will explore the outdoor habitat together. It may be a few weeks before visitors catch a glimpse of the new guy," Gorsuch adds.

Fiona will join the pair once they're comfortable together. The zoo says that means she won't be on display as much as usual for a while and recommends checking the website before visiting if you want to see her.

According to his previous keepers, Tucker enjoys melons, beets, squash, hay and grain.

While San Francisco Zoo visitors know Tucker as "Bruce," after Giants' manager Bruce Bochy, Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard says he'll go by Tucker here.

“We will call him Tucker, since his San Francisco nickname wouldn’t have the same meaning in Cincinnati as it did in the Giants' home town," Maynard says in a statement. "Besides, we have our own baseball connection here. Tucker will join Cincinnati Reds' catcher Tucker Barnhart at the top of the most popular Cincinnati Tuckers' list. Barnhart even sent the new hippo a welcome message!"