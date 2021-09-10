Hamilton County Launches New Round Of Small Business Grants

Small businesses in Hamilton County can apply for grants up to $10,000 starting Sept. 16. It's the third round of small business grants funded by the CARES Act federal stimulus.

Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas says although the first two rounds helped nearly 800 businesses, there's still a lot of need.

"Small businesses are our very fabric of America," Summerow Dumas said.

Of the businesses funded so far:



47% are minority-owned (371)

48% are women-owned (385)

5% are veteran-owned (41)

Brian Ross is one of the veterans to receive a grant for his business, Cincinnati Brewing Company in Lockland. He says operating during the pandemic was brutal.

"Still have to pay rent, still have to pay utilities," Ross said. "And although folks were understanding, at some point you gotta pay 'em."

Businesses who were funded in the first two rounds are still eligible for a grant in the third round; receiving a federal grant also doesn't disqualify a local business. A total $4.1 million will be available.

"This is a grant, so you don't have to worry about paying it back," said Commission Vice President Alicia Reece. "This is a grant for you to help you bounce back in these very difficult times."

The application is streamlined this time around. All you need to apply is a government-issued ID, business tax returns for 2019 and 2020, and proof that your business is in Hamilton County.

Applications will be accepted starting Thursday, Sept. 16. The deadline to apply is Oct. 4.

More information on how to apply is at 513relief.org.