Local News

Mason becomes second city in Ohio to ban abortion

91.7 WVXU | By Jolene Almendarez
Published October 25, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT
City Council officials limited council chambers to Mason residents Monday night as a controversial abortion ban was discussed.
Jolene Almendarez
Mason residents have their ID cards ready to show police officers so they can stay in council chambers Monday night.
Jolene Almendarez
Protesters gather outside of Mason Municipal Center Monday night before city council considered the issue of an abortion ban in the city.
Jolene Almendarez
Two people who disagree about the Mason abortion ordinance discuss the issue outside of the Mason municipal center Monday night.
Jolene Almendarez
A police officer checks IDs after city officials voted to limit space in council chambers to Mason residents.
Jolene Almendarez
Two people with different options about the Mason abortion ban ordinance discuss the issue in front of the municipal center Monday night.
Jolene Almendarez
A man hands out signs supporting the Mason abortion ban to people Monday night.
Jolene Almendarez

Amidst a divided crowd, Mason City Council voted 4-3 in support of a controversial abortion ban Monday night, allegedly making it the 41st community in the country to do so. The ban prohibits abortions from being performed in the city. There are currently no abortion providers in Mason.

Over a hundred people protested in front of the Mason Municipal Center Monday night before and during the meeting, holding signs for their side of the issue — protect the unborn or protect safe, legal abortions.

"I believe protecting a life is a fundamental duty of government at all levels," Vice Mayor Mike Gilb said during the meeting.

Council Member Diana Nelson describes herself as a staunch conservative, but says local laws cannot trump federal laws. She says it sets a dangerous precedent, saying a similar ban on Second Amendment rights would be fiercely fought against.

Council members Josh Styrcula and Ashley Chance both said they are anti-abortion, but didn't think city council had the right to make ordinances in contrast with federal laws. 

Mayor Kathy Grossmann, council members T.J. Honerlaw, Tony Bradburn and Gilb all voted in favor of the ordinance. 

It goes into effect in 30 days, though people opposed to the ordinance are planning a referendum, which requires almost 1,500 signatures.

In May, the City Council in Lebanon, Ohio, unanimously voted for an ordinance that prohibits abortion and abortion providers from setting up shop in the city, becoming the first city in Ohio to institute such a ban.

This article will be updated.

Jolene Almendarez
Jolene Almendarez is the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants who came to San Antonio in the 1960s. She was raised in a military family and has always called the city home. She studied journalism at San Antonio College and earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Public Communications from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She's been a reporter in San Antonio and Castroville, Texas, and in Syracuse and Ithaca, New York.
See stories by Jolene Almendarez