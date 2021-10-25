Mason becomes second city in Ohio to ban abortion

Amidst a divided crowd, Mason City Council voted 4-3 in support of a controversial abortion ban Monday night, allegedly making it the 41st community in the country to do so. The ban prohibits abortions from being performed in the city. There are currently no abortion providers in Mason.

Over a hundred people protested in front of the Mason Municipal Center Monday night before and during the meeting, holding signs for their side of the issue — protect the unborn or protect safe, legal abortions.

"I believe protecting a life is a fundamental duty of government at all levels," Vice Mayor Mike Gilb said during the meeting.

Council Member Diana Nelson describes herself as a staunch conservative, but says local laws cannot trump federal laws. She says it sets a dangerous precedent, saying a similar ban on Second Amendment rights would be fiercely fought against.

Council members Josh Styrcula and Ashley Chance both said they are anti-abortion, but didn't think city council had the right to make ordinances in contrast with federal laws.

Mayor Kathy Grossmann, council members T.J. Honerlaw, Tony Bradburn and Gilb all voted in favor of the ordinance.

It goes into effect in 30 days, though people opposed to the ordinance are planning a referendum, which requires almost 1,500 signatures.

In May, the City Council in Lebanon, Ohio, unanimously voted for an ordinance that prohibits abortion and abortion providers from setting up shop in the city, becoming the first city in Ohio to institute such a ban.

This article will be updated.

