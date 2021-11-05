'Tis the season! Christmas tree arrives at Fountain Square Saturday

The Fountain Square holiday tree arrives this weekend.

A 56-foot Norway spruce is expected to arrive around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, and should be installed at the corner of 5th and Vine by noon.

A release from 3CDC says decorations, including a 5-foot-tall red star, will be added over the following days. The Fountain Square ice rink opens at 8 a.m.

Last year, the holiday tree was the target of derision and some memes because it appeared lopsided, but it filled out later. 3CDC says the tree will look "glamorous" when it's fully adjusted by the end of the weekend.

If 2020 were a Christmas tree presented by Fountain Square pic.twitter.com/d3ROLOTyqQ — Sam Demmler (@samdemmler4) November 10, 2020

The annual light-up ceremony will be in-person this year, on the day after Thanksgiving.

