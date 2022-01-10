ODOT adds more traffic cameras to its network

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been adding cameras to its statewide network. There are about a thousand traffic cameras statewide and more than 200 in the Cincinnati area. Spokesman Matt Bruning says ODOT is constantly adding new cameras and replacing old ones.

"We maintain around 19,000 miles of roadway in the state of Ohio. That's a lot of area to cover," he says. "So basically, you have cameras that help us to see what's going on out there."

Bruning says the cameras are also for motorists, so they can plan ahead and choose the best route.

He adds there are still some blind spots, but ODOT is working on putting up more cameras. "They're not cheap. They're not stupid expensive either but they're not cheap, so you can't just put a bunch of them out wherever the heck you want. You've got to be a little more prescribed about them," he says.

Bruning says there are still some old cameras on the network, but they're being replaced with newer models with better resolution and features. The cameras are accessible online and through a mobile app.

New features for OHGO

That app from the Ohio Department of Transportation has a new feature. OHGO can now warn drivers before they hit stopped or slowed traffic.

Bruning says the alert was rolled out in the last couple of weeks. "One of the things we see a lot when we have a crash is not just the crash, but the resulting traffic backup from that crash, that then leads to secondary crashes," he says. "So we're pushing out alerts that will let people know 'Hey, there's a dangerous slowdown ahead.' The intent will be even to give you an audible alert at some point with a future release of the app."

Bruning says it's synchronized with your phone's GPS, so it will only warn you of problems in your path. The OHGO app also allows users to set up customized routes, so they can get regular updates on their regular travel path.

