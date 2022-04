The return of the Reds Opening Day Parade means the return of Downtown road closures

While it's not technically Opening Day, Tuesday marks the return of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade after a two year absence due to the pandemic. Here are the streets that will be closed when.

The parade begins at noon at the intersection of Race Street and Liberty Street. It will then travel south on Race Street to Fifth Street, then east on Fifth Street to the demarcation area at Sentinel Street.

The Reds play the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 p.m.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 12

Race Street between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

Beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Liberty Street between Vine Street and Central Parkway

Streets will remain closed until determined safe to reopen after the parade has passed.

Metro will maintain service but may alter Downtown stops. Streetcar service will resume at the conclusion of the parade.