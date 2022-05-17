© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

After months-long delay, city agreement for UC Police off-campus activity is now in effect

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published May 17, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
UC Police Patrol.png
UC Police
/
Provided
UC Police are allowed to patrol in a specific off-campus area (outlined in black) where there's a high concentration of student housing.

An agreement that allows the University of Cincinnati Police to patrol in neighborhoods near campus is now in effect after being put on hold in December. The memorandum of understanding codifies what UCPD has been doing since 2015.

When officials announced the updated agreement last year, some residents criticized the process for not including any community input. City consultant Iris Roley says she's satisfied with the communication with UCPD over the last few months.

"Reaching back, inclusion — and not at the end but when it's actually happening — that is where you get community input [and] buy in," Roley said. "And these weren't easy questions. This subject is still very raw in the Black community and it comes with very heavy scrutiny."

It's the first official update to the memorandum of understanding since 2009, but UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac (who served as Cincinnati Police Chief until March) says it matches what campus police have been doing for about six years.

"It is more restrictive than what has historically been in place," Isaac said. "And [I] certainly understand that, particularly as it relates to traffic stops and things of those natures."

The new MOU continues a ban on off-campus traffic and pedestrian stops. That has been in effect since 2015, when then-officer Ray Tensing killed motorist Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. (All off-campus activity was suspended for about a month).

The agreement allows officers to do "visibility patrols" in a specific area surrounding campus where there's a high concentration of student housing.

Officers can only take action if they see certain crimes or in an emergency:

  • If a UCPD officer views a felony offense, or otherwise has reasonable suspicion to believe that a felony has occurred or is about to occur
  • If a UCPD officer views a misdemeanor offense of violence and/or theft offense or otherwise has reasonable suspicion to believe a misdemeanor of violence and/or theft offense has occurred or is about to occur

For example, UCPD officers could intervene if they see a reckless driver, drunk driver, or hit-and-run; campus police does not do traffic enforcement like speeding.
The MOU says UC officers must immediately notify CPD of any action they initiate off-campus, except during an emergency "in which there is no practical time for a request in advance to be made."

Campus police recently received an international award for excellence in problem-oriented policing for a burglary reduction effort.

See the full MOU below:

UCPD Memorandum of Understanding by WVXU News on Scribd

Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
