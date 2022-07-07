© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

A Dayton police major found solace outdoors during his troubled childhood. Now he helps other kids do the same

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published July 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
kids fishing Dayton.PNG
Dayton Police
/
Fishing is just one of the many activities police have planned to keep these traumatized youth busy this summer.

Nearly two dozen Dayton kids are having a very special summer. Once a week, they participate in a pilot program called "Outdoor Youth Adventures." It's the brainchild of Police Major Brian Johns, who himself had a challenging childhood.

Johns’ mother was the victim of a violent crime and was a single parent. He credits his grandfather for spending time with him and taking him fishing.

“Exercise and physical activity, outdoor things — you know, they help people deal with stress, anxiety and things like that,” he says. “So, I always thought, how can I share that?”

The youth participants, ages 9 to 17, are victims of violent crime or lost parents to crime or drugs. Johns is familiar with many of these kids because he works in violent crime.

“Sometimes you always wonder, what happens to those kids and how are they doing? So, we thought here at the police department we would try to do more to reach out to some of those kids that we’ve already dealt with who are having a tough time in life and try to get them involved in the outdoors and do something more productive,” Johns explains.

The program started at the beginning of June and runs for eight weeks. Their experiences run the gamut. Kids have done yoga, played drums, gone BMX bike riding, horseback riding, hiking and fishing. Kayaking and playing golf are coming up in the next few weeks.

He credits the city and area businesses for making Outdoor Youth Adventures a reality.

Johns understands the importance of what he’s doing.

“We just try to teach them positive outlets for stress, because you have stress, especially in today’s world," he says. "You’ll have stress for years to come. It’s how you deal with that stress.”

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
