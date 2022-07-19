Grants are now available to artists, community groups and cultural organizations to help expand BLINK

ArtsWave is offering grants to supplement this year’s BLINK festival. Artists, community groups and cultural organizations will compete for money to pay for extra exhibits in and outside of the BLINK footprint.

The art and light festival started in 2017 with exhibits between Findlay Market and The Banks. In 2019, it expanded into Covington. Organizers say it will grow a little more this year.

“We’re really looking for projects that will impact a lot of people so that more and more residents and guests to the Cincinnati region and Downtown will experience BLINK and the vibrancy of the arts,” says ArtsWave President and CEO Alecia Kintner.

“It can be anywhere in our Cincinnati metro region: 15 counties. If you want to be BLINK-ing up in Hamilton, that’s fine. If you want to BLINK in an adjacent way to the official BLINK, that’s fine, too,” she says.

Kintner says ArtsWave considered whether funding exhibits outside the BLINK footprint would draw people away. “Really, it’s about inclusion: being inclusive of events and ideas and a desire to be part of this incredible regional event, even if you can’t come to the event itself.”

She says since BLINK runs for four nights, that gives people the opportunity to see the main, curated show, along with what grant recipients put together.

Artists and groups within the BLINK footprint can apply, too. “They won’t be part of the official festival-curated program. But ArtsWave will be promoting that official program and the local illuminations on ArtsWave guide,” Kintner says.

Between 25 and 35 grants will be awarded, ranging from $1,000 to $1,500.

BLINK is October 13-16.

