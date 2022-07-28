© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Ukraine blacklists Rand Paul, Russia bans McConnell from entering country

91.7 WVXU | By Kevin Willis
Published July 28, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT
mitch mcconnell and rand paul
United States Congress/Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons
Mitch McConnell (left) and Rand Paul.

Russia and Ukraine, two countries at war with each other, also differ in their views of Kentucky’s two U.S. senators.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is not allowed in Russia, and now the Ukrainian government has blacklisted fellow GOP senator, Rand Paul.

Sen. Paul has been placed on a Ukrainian blacklist for promoting what the country calls “Russian propaganda,” after months of criticism over U.S. involvement in the ongoing war.

The Herald-Leader reports that while Ukraine doesn’t provide specific reasons for blacklisting Paul, the Bowling Green Republican bucked both political parties in May by delaying a Senate vote on a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine.

In a statement this week, Paul said the oath he took as a U.S. Senator means he needs to defend the country from incurring large amounts of new debt, no matter how worthy the cause.

McConnell visited Ukraine in May to show solidarity with the country. Last month, he was placed on a list of U.S. officials banned from entering Russia.

Rand PaulMitch McConnell
Kevin Willis
Kevin is the News Director at WKU Public Radio. He has been with the station since 1999, and was previously the Assistant News Director, and also served as local host of Morning Edition. He is a broadcast journalism graduate of WKU, and has won numerous awards for his reporting and feature production. Kevin grew up in Radcliff, Kentucky and currently lives in Glasgow.
