Ukraine blacklists Rand Paul, Russia bans McConnell from entering country

Russia and Ukraine, two countries at war with each other, also differ in their views of Kentucky’s two U.S. senators.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is not allowed in Russia, and now the Ukrainian government has blacklisted fellow GOP senator, Rand Paul.

Sen. Paul has been placed on a Ukrainian blacklist for promoting what the country calls “Russian propaganda,” after months of criticism over U.S. involvement in the ongoing war.

The Herald-Leader reports that while Ukraine doesn’t provide specific reasons for blacklisting Paul, the Bowling Green Republican bucked both political parties in May by delaying a Senate vote on a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine.

In a statement this week, Paul said the oath he took as a U.S. Senator means he needs to defend the country from incurring large amounts of new debt, no matter how worthy the cause.

McConnell visited Ukraine in May to show solidarity with the country. Last month, he was placed on a list of U.S. officials banned from entering Russia.

