How to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky

Right now, residents in areas of eastern Kentucky are living through one of the “worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history,” according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Extensive property damage and loss of life is expected by the state government officials. As of Thursday morning, 23,000 Kentuckians were without power and several counties lost access to clean water.

Appalshop, a nonprofit media organization based in Whitesburg,has compiled a list of resources for people directly impacted by the stormswho are seeking shelter, supplies or help finding loved ones.

Those looking for someone who is missing in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties are encouraged to call Kentucky State Police Post 13 at 606-435-6069 instead of 911.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Beshear discouraged people from sending clothes to affected areas right now. Instead, he recommended donating water and cleaning supplies.

Beshear also announced the creation of the state-managedTeam Kentucky Flood Relief Fundfor people to make monetary donations in the wake of the storms. The initiative issimilar to a fund set up after massive tornadoestore through western Kentucky late last year.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy showers and thunderstorms could return to the region Thursday night, compounding an already devastating situation.

Here’s how you can help:

Money donations:

Team Kentucky Flood Relief Fundvia Gov. Andy Beshear

Appalachian Crisis Aid Fundvia Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky

Fundraiservia eKY Mutual Aid

Item Donations:

State officials say water and cleaning supplies are the top priority. It is unclear at the moment how to send those items safely to the area. We will update when more information is available.

Volunteering:

At this point in the crisis, state officials are urging people who do not live in the area and are not emergency personnel to stay away. There are many blocked and flooded roads and washed out bridges in the region.

“We have a lot of people that need help that we can’t get to at the moment,” Beshear said.

