Teresa Theetge chosen as Cincinnati's next police chief, the first woman to lead the department

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published December 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST
Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge in early 2022.

Teresa Theetge is now Cincinnati's first female police chief. City Manager Sheryl Long announced her choice Wednesday after a months-long national search.

Theetge has been serving as interim chief since Chief Eliot Isaac retired earlier this year. She was also one of four finalists for the permanent job.

"I have full faith that she is the best person for the job," Long said in a statement. "I have seen firsthand her deliberate decision-making, her effectiveness in engaging with our citizens, the depth of her knowledge on cutting-edge policing techniques, and her prioritization of equity and fairness."

Theetge has worked with Cincinnati Police for over 30 years, most recently as assistant police chief. She participated in several public forums during the hiring process, along with the three other finalists.

"Hearing the questions and feedback from the community and from our officers reinforced what a special place Cincinnati is, and I want everyone to know these conversations will continue," Long said.

More information is expected in a formal announcement later this week.

