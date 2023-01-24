© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to see the latest school, business and worship closings and delays.
Local News

After a year-long search, Cincinnati has a new permanent health commissioner

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published January 24, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST
Dr_Mussman.jpg
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Cincinnati's then-Interim Health Director Dr. Grant Mussman speaks in August 2022 with city and county health and elected leaders.

After almost a year of searching, Cincinnati now has a new health commissioner — and he's a familiar face.

The Cincinnati Board of Health Tuesday voted 8-1 to appoint Dr. Grant Mussman to the leadership role. Mussman has been interim health commissioner since last March after former health commissioner Melba Moore resigned from the position last January.

Mussman, a pediatrician, has served the Cincinnati Health Department since 2018, when he began practicing at the Braxton Cann Medical Center and the Price Hill Health Center. He was promoted to medical director in late 2020.

A committee of city officials undertook a national search for Moore's replacement starting last year. The city contracted a search firm called Poly Hire, which identified three finalists for the committee to consider. The committee voted to recommend the board of health choose Mussman earlier this month, but also had strong interest in another internal candidate, Assistant Health Commissioner Dr. Maryse Amin.

The Board of Health discussed the two candidates in executive session before voting for Mussman.

"We had two outstanding candidates for commissioner," Board Chair Dr. Monica J. Mitchell said. "The fact that we have two amazing people in such esteemed leadership positions is a credit to us all."

Tags
Local News CincinnatiCincinnati Health DepartmentDr. Grant Mussman
Nick Swartsell
Nick Swartsell is a general assignment reporter for WVXU. Before his current role, he worked on the station’s Cincinnati Edition program as assistant producer and was a journalist for outlets in Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., and Texas prior to that. When he’s not reporting, he likes exploring places he probably shouldn’t on his bike, taking photos, and growing corn, tomatoes and peppers that are, in all honesty, much too hot for any practical use. He is from Hamilton. You can find him at @nswartsell on Twitter.
See stories by Nick Swartsell